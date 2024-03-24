Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

