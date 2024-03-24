Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $106,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

