Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 71,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average volume of 58,190 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

