StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.