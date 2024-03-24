StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of INUV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
