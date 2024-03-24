StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Inuvo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.