StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SBFG stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

