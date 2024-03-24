StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $316.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $205.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

