StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

