StockNews.com Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,179,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

