StockNews.com Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADVM
Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies
In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,179,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adverum Biotechnologies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.