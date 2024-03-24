StockNews.com Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,115 shares of company stock worth $1,927,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 405.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 552.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.