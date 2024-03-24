StockNews.com Upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.47.

TFC stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

