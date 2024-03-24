Stolper Co Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 131,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 527,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

