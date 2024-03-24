Stolper Co Sells 1,525 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

