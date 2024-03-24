Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ekso Bionics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

