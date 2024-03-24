Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

