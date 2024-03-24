Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.86. 1,366,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,349. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

