Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 258,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $42.40.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

