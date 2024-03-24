Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 782 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

