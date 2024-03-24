Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.