Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

