Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.