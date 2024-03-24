Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 106,305 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 531.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 426,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

