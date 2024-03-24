Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,410 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after buying an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,521.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 99,748 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.