Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

