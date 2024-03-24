Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

