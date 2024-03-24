Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after purchasing an additional 905,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $247.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

