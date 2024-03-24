Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

