Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $72.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

