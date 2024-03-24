Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

