Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

