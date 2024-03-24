Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $416,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

