Sweet Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

