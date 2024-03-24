Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

