Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 10,737 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

