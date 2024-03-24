Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

