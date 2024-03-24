Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

