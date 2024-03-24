Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

