Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SQ opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

