Sweet Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.