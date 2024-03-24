Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

LITE stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

