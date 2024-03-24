Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 24,472 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $79.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.