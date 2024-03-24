Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

