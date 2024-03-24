Sweet Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VT opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.72 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

