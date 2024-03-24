Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $208.64 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $208.64 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,899,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

