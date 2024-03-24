Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

