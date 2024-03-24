T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. 3,546,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

