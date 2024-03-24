Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. 9,944,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $728.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.