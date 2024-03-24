Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 4.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
