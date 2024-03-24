TD Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.22.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

