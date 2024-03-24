TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

